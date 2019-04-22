Rahul Dev's father passes away at 91

Television Dev's father is dead. He was 91.

Rahul, who is the brother of Mukul Dev, took to to announce that their father passed away last week. He also shared a photograph of himself sitting besides his father.

"Will miss you Papa. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91. Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety," tweeted.

He also shared that his father was a decorated and the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award.

"A simple, kind and free spirited soul. Blessed to be his son," he added.

is known for his works in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in the 2000 film "Champion". He was later seen in films like "Asoka", "Omkara", "Dishoom" and "Mubarakan".

--IANS

dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)