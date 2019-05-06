Chidambarams' interim protection from arrest extended agaiN

A special court here on Monday again extended the interim protection from arrest for former and his son till May 30 in the Aircel- deal case.

The order came after the (CBI) sought more time to continue its ongoing probe.

The CBI and the (ED) are probing how Chidambaram got clearance from the (FIPB) for the Aircel- deal in 2006 when his father was the Union

The ED on October 25, 2018, had filed a chargesheet naming him and a few others in the case.

Last July, the CBI had filed another chargesheet against 18 persons.

--IANS

ak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)