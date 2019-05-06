Chidambarams' interim protection from arrest extended agaiN

-
A special court here on Monday again extended the interim protection from arrest for former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti till May 30 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought more time to continue its ongoing probe.
The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.
The ED on October 25, 2018, had filed a chargesheet naming him and a few others in the case.
Last July, the CBI had filed another chargesheet against 18 persons.
