US sanctions Venezuela' state oil company

The US has announced sanctions against Venezuelan company as part of its process of exerting pressure on after recognising as the country's Interim over Nicolas Maduro, the elected

"Today's designation of will help prevent further diverting of Venezuela's assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of The path to sanctions relief for is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim or a subsequent, democratically elected government," said on Monday at a press conference.

The sanctions will also include freezing any PDVSA assets within US jurisdictions and prohibiting Americans from doing business with the firm, reports news.

"The US is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela's tragic decline, and will continue to use the full suite of its to support Interim Juan Guaido, the and the Venezuelan people's efforts to restore their democracy," Mnuchin said.

Shortly after the US announcement, Guaido said that he has ordered the "transfer" of the country's accounts abroad and had initiated a process to designate new directors of and PDVSA.

He also said that the "operation and control" of the accounts will be submitted to the approval of the opposition-controlled

denounced Guiado's actions as an attempted coup.

Venezuelan insisted on Monday that dialogue between the elected government and the opposition is the only way out of the country's political crisis, including talks with the US, with which Maduro broke relations last week.

Speaking to the media in Caracas, Arreaza hailed the fact that the governments of and were working at the UN to open up mechanisms to foster understanding given the removal of recognition of the Maduro regime by numerous regional and other governments around the world.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests that have rocked the country in the past week have left 35 people dead and 850 others under arrest, non-governmental organisations said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mexican President said that the country will maintain its principle of non-intervention and the right of national self-determination in its approach to the

"Our position is the same. It is what our constitution establishes. We are not going to move from there," he said .

Across the Atlantic, the (EU) on Monday said its member states were united on its foreign policy towards the growing political despite the fact France, Germany, and the UK seemed to break away from the official line to warn they would recognise Guaido as if Maduro did not call elections within eight days.

According to Maja Kocijancic, for the EU's External Action department, the bloc's foreign ministers would meet later this week to further discuss possible measures to be taken against and reiterated the EU's recognition of

Mexico, Cuba, Bolivia, China, Russian and have maintained their support for Maduro.

Venezuela, an that has been hammered by and economic sanctions imposed by the US has been in recession for nearly all of Maduro's time in office.

He took over after his predecessor Hugo Chavez's death in 2013.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their homeland amid and medicine shortages and hyperinflation.

