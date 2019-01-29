US unveils criminal charges against Huawei, company executive

The has unveiled criminal charges against Chinese and its detained Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, outlining a decade-long attempt by the company to steal trade secrets, obstruct an investigation and evade on

"Today (Monday) we are announcing that we are bringing criminal charges against giant and its associates for nearly two dozen alleged crimes," said in a statement here.

"The criminal activity in this indictment goes back 10 years and goes all the way to the top of the company.

" must hold its citizens and Chinese companies accountable for complying with the law," Whitaker said.

A pair of indictments, which were partly unsealed, come amid a broad and aggressive campaign by the US to try to thwart China's biggest telecom equipment maker, reported.

One indictment accuses trying for years to steal T-Mobile's proprietary phone testing technology, known as "Tappy". It supplied phones to and had access to some information about Tappy because of that relationship.

But earlier this month, the Chinese firm had said that disputes with were settled in 2017 "following a jury verdict finding neither damage, unjust enrichment nor wilful and malicious conduct for T-Mobile's trade secret claim".

The indictment unsealed against Meng, who was arrested in last month on US' request, is similar to the charges levelled against her in filings made by federal prosecutors in connection with the bail hearing in

It claimed that Huawei defrauded four into clearing transactions with in violation of international sanctions through a subsidiary called Skycom.

Meng is currently under house arrest at one of two residences that she owns in

American officials said on Monday that they will request her extradition before a deadline on Wednesday. The next stage of her case will be decided at the of

But the most serious new allegation in the indictment, which could have bearing on Meng's extradition proceeding, is the contention by federal prosecutors that Huawei sought to impede the investigation into the telecom company's attempt to evade on by destroying or concealing evidence.

The indictment said that Huawei moved employees out of the US so they could not be called as witnesses before a grand jury in Brooklyn. The company destroyed evidence in order to hinder the inquiry, according to authorities.

Following the unveiling, (FBI) told the media here that Huawei "relied on dishonest business practices that contradict the economic principles that have allowed American companies and the to thrive", reported.

"The prosperity that drives our economic security is inherently linked to our national security.

"And the immense influence that the holds over Chinese corporations like Huawei represents a threat to both," Wray said.

Huawei is yet to comment on the charges.

The charges come as the two countries seek to end their months-long trade dispute and with China's lead trade negotiator, Liu He, scheduled to meet with US officials in in coming days, reports Post.

Huawei is one of China's "national champions," promoted by the ruling

The arrest of Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, sparked outrage in China, which called for her immediate release and condemned the move as a US-led effort to thwart the and constrain Beijing's global ambitions.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)