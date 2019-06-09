China grab four gold medals at Hong Kong Open

China claimed four gold medals at 2019 ITTF World Tour Hong Kong Open, here on Sunday.
Wang Yidi won her first women's singles title on the international stage by defeating second seed Mima Ito of Japan with a thunderous 4-0 scoreline (11-3, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6), reports Xinhua news agency.
"So glad to take my first title. I prepared well this time, and dominated the game from the beginning. I hope I can win more titles, winning this one gives me more confidence for the future," Wang said.
Lin Gaoyuan added another gold for China after he took a six-set victory over Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan 11-3, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. "I still have a lot of shortcomings that I would like to improve on and play even better in the upcoming tournaments," Lin said.
The men's doubles title has also gone to China as Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan defeated Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8.
In the women's doubles final, Chinese pair Chen Ke and Mu Zi overcame Jeon Ji-hee and You Eun-chong of South Korea 9-11, 11-1, 11-4, 11-5.
China sent only their young guns to the Hong Kong Open resting star players, like Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning for next week's Japan Open.
