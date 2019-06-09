Rashid recovering well, says Afghan captain Naib

said his star leg-spinner should be ready to play in the team's next match at Rashid was not able to bowl in the match against after being hit on the head by a short delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson while batting.

"He's feeling better now. The doctor him not to go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. Obviously we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib told reporters.

The ball bounced off Rashid's helmet and hit the stumps. Medical attention was necessitated as Rashid looked disoriented as he left the field.

It was later revealed that he had failed a concussion test and won't be able to take any further part in the match. The incident raised concern over Rashid's ability to participate in Afghanistan's remaining matches. Naib said that the 20-year-old will be undergoing a few more tests before their next match against which will be played on June 15.

"I asked the physio if he needed rest...," said Naib. "We have a rest of one week befor the other game. So now he's feeling well. He may go to the hospital for some tests.

"He's well. Afghani people are strong. So it's just a small thing."

--IANS

rkm/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)