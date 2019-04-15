Cellist plays concert at US-Mexico border crossing

World renowned Ma performed at the US- border to make a statement about global unity, urging listeners to "build bridges, not walls", the media reported.

The brought his touring Bach Project to Laredo, Texas, in hopes that his music will connect people with each other no matter their cultural differences, reported on Sunday.

"I've lived my life at the borders. Between cultures. Between disciplines. Between musics. Between generations," said Ma, who performed with the Juarez- Bridge, which connects and Mexico, as a backdrop behind him.

"In culture, we build bridges, not walls. A country is not a hotel and it's not full."

Ma's performance on Saturday was planned as part of a Day of Action, a joint event involving and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to celebrate the common culture between the adjoining border cities.

His appearance came as continues to pursue his goal of building a wall along the US Southern border.

Ma is one of the world's most celebrated cellists. He has performed for eight American presidents and has received the National Medal of the Arts, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the J. Paul Getty Medal Award, among other honours.

In 2018, he embarked on his ambitious Bach Project, a plan to perform Bach's cello suites in 36 locations around the world.

--IANS

ksk

