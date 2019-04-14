Passion Week begins as Palm Sunday observed in Kerala

Churches across on morning were crowded as a large number of devotees took part in the 'Palm Sunday' service which marks the beginning of ' Week'.

From till Easter (April 21), special masses would be held every day, with the most important ones on (April 18) and (April 19).

The service is organised to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem, when palm branches were placed on his path before his arrest and crucifixion on

This event was enacted in several places on the roads when devotees with freshly cut coconut leaves in hands walked doing prayers and singing hymns.

Of the 33.4 million people in Kerala, Christians account for 61.41 lakh. Catholics constitute around 50 per cent.

Even though most denomination of the Churches have varying duration of observing lent, the Orthodox Church has the longest -- extends to 50 days -- when is not consumed while the most devout turn vegan.

But even those who are not that devout make sure that starting Sunday and till next Saturday, non-vegetarian dishes are not on their dining tables.

--IANS

sg/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)