China's marriage rate at 5-year low in 2018

China's marriage rate dropped to a five-year low of 7.2 in 2018, yet another cause of worry for the country that has the world's largest population.

The marriage rate dropped from 9.9 per 1,000 people in 2013 to a five-year low of 7.2 per 1,000 people in 2018, said and the (MCA).

While people in the 20-24 group had the highest record of marriage registrations before 2012, people between 25 years and 29 years were the mainstay in 2017, accounting for 36.9 per cent of all registered couples, state news agency said citing the official statistics.

2018 also witnessed the lowest birth rate since 1961 with the country registering 15.23 million new births.

is the fastest greying society in the world. Around 330 million Chinese will be over 65 years of by 2050, which will be a drag on China's already slowing economy.

The increased cost of living and child education are some of the major reasons for the country's youth staying single. The figures vary in different regions with the more developed one having lower marriage rates.

Tying the knot is no longer a "necessity" for today's young adults, with many preferring to stay single, said. "I'd prefer a high quality single life to a low-quality marriage" is the common refrain.

The decrease is also closely related to the changing demographic structure, said Shi Zhilei, at the of the Zhongnan and Law.

"The attitude towards marriage and bearing a child is changing among those born in the 1980s or 1990s, with more choosing to marry late or no marriage at all," said Lu Jiehua, with

"In an increasingly tolerant society, marriage is not the only option," Lu said.

The government has been encouraging youth to date. Some universities have dating courses, while a province has decided to give its single employees two and half day leave to have more time.

--IANS

gsh/soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)