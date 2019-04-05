JUST IN
IIT graduate Kanishak Kataria tops UPSC

IANS  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Kanishak Kataria, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam whose results were declared on Friday.

Srushti Deshmukh, is a B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, who has topped among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the UPSC said.

Kataria is a B.Tech from IIT-Bombay and has been working as a data scientist, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kataria hails from Rajasthan. Among those congratulated him on his feat was rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who said in a tweet: "Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the UPSC civil services examination."

Gehlot also congratulated second ranker Jain who has secured second position.

"It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society," Gehlot said.

A UPSC statement said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and IFS.

