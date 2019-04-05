IIT graduate Kanishak Kataria tops UPSC

Kanishak Kataria, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, has topped the (UPSC) civil services exam whose results were declared on Friday.

Srushti Deshmukh, is a B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, who has topped among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the said.

Kataria is a from IIT- and has been working as a data scientist, according to his profile.

Kataria hails from Among those congratulated him on his feat was Chief Minister who said in a tweet: "Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan's who has topped the civil services examination."

Gehlot also congratulated second ranker Jain who has secured second position.

"It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society," Gehlot said.

A statement said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services such as IAS, IPS, and

--IANS

qn/mak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)