Separated from kid, Polish woman seeks Sushma's help

Separated due to visa-related discrepancies from her 11-year-old daughter who is currently under care of temporary guardians in Goa, a 42-year-old Polish single mother stranded in Thailand, has now reached out to Swaraj on for help in desperation.

Marta Kotlarska, a Polish who is on a multiple entry business visa to India, was turned away from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, after she returned from on March 24.

Kotlarska said that she was blacklisted by the (FRRO) in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, for overstaying "due to a misunderstanding", but added that she had paid the requisite fines prescribed by law.

She had left for a few days earlier from Goa, because she was about to exceed her 180-day limit of stay in and visa renewal norms required for foreign nationals to formally re-enter the country.

"On my way back from Sri Lanka, at the Bengaluru airport, to my utmost shock, I was refused entry to and had to fly to I had to fly to a destination where I knew someone and could solve my problem and plead to the Indian Embassy," Kotlarska told IANS over phone from Thailand, where she is currently stranded.

In her desperation to unite with the her daughter, who is currently being looked after by the parents of a classmate in North Goa, Kotlarska has now reached out to Swaraj for help.

"Respected @SushmaSwaraj I beg of you my 11-year-old daughter is separated from me as I was refused entry to Please request Foreign division to treat my case as a priority since minor child is (in) India, where she studies without her mother," Kotlarska tweeted.

Kotlarska arrived in from in September 2018 to work on a photography project to capture Goan culture and bridge the inter-generational gap between the young and old in the coastal state.

She registered her daughter with the FRRO in Panaji, in October 2018.

Kotlarska is desperate to re-unite with her daughter, who has been away from her mother for more than a week now.

The mother said that Swaraj is "my only hope for now, because the authorities do not seem to be taking note of the fact that I am separated from my daughter, who is all on her own now and I fear for her".

She also requested "dear @HMOIndia I beg you to treat my case as priority since minor girl child is involved, I'm separated from her and her school ends end of June".

She has also begged for help. "Respected @narendramodi I beg you for your help. please request officials in Foreign division to treat my case as priority since minor is involved and her is at stake."

--IANS

maya/in/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)