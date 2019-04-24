Chitra wins gold at Asian Athletics Championship

P.U. Chitra clocked 4:14.56 to strike gold for in the womens' 1500m race on the concluding day of here on Wednesday. The win also ensured Chitra's qualification for the World Championships.

"Got a little nervous towards the end being next to the Bahraini (Gashaw Tigest). She beat me to third place in I had to really push hard in the end," Chitra said after her victory.

Earlier, won the first medal of the day for as she managed a season best timing of 23.24 seconds to win bronze in the 200m dash.

"I am really very happy. I missed out on a medal in the 100m and the relay. I put too much effort in 100m and was not sure of a medal in 200m. I just did my best and I am happy," Dutee said after her race.

Though Dutee was happy with her efforts, her season-best timing of 23.24 seconds will not help her make it to the World Championships. Her timing was just 0.001 seconds quicker than the fourth placed and her position was confirmed only after it flashed on the giant screen at the

In the men's 1500m race, won a silver clocking 3:43.18.In women's throw, Kamalpreet Kaur and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

