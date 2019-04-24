JUST IN
Chitra wins gold at Asian Athletics Championship

IANS  |  Doha 

P.U. Chitra clocked 4:14.56 to strike gold for India in the womens' 1500m race on the concluding day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Wednesday. The win also ensured Chitra's qualification for the World Championships.

"Got a little nervous towards the end being next to the Bahraini runner (Gashaw Tigest). She beat me to third place in the Asian Games. I had to really push hard in the end," Chitra said after her victory.

Earlier, sprinter Dutee Chand won the first medal of the day for India as she managed a season best timing of 23.24 seconds to win bronze in the 200m dash.

"I am really very happy. I missed out on a medal in the 100m and the relay. I put too much effort in 100m and was not sure of a medal in 200m. I just did my best and I am happy," Dutee said after her race.

Though Dutee was happy with her efforts, her season-best timing of 23.24 seconds will not help her make it to the World Championships. Her timing was just 0.001 seconds quicker than the fourth placed runner and her position was confirmed only after it flashed on the giant screen at the Khalifa Stadium.

In the men's 1500m race, Ajay Kumar Saroj won a silver clocking 3:43.18.In women's discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 22:04 IST

