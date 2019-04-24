Honda's Indian racing team set for ARRC round 2

'IDEMITSU Racing -- the Indian two-wheeler racing team from 2 wheelers is all fired up to raise the stakes in 2 of the Road Racing Championship (ARCC) 2019.

After the inaugural in in March, Asia's toughest motorsports racing championship has now reached and will kick-off tomorrow with the start of the official practice.

Leading the ARRC charge is the experienced for whom 2019 is his 3rd season in ARRC. Rajiv has shown consistent improvement since his ARRC debut in 2017; climbing from the 46th spot in his inaugural year to clinching the 27th position in 2018. In 2019, Rajiv opened the throttle and is ranked 14th in the AP 250cc class championship snapping up 8 points already.

Backing up Rajiv as his teammate is 18-year-old promising rookie rider In 2018, Senthil showed promising results in his debut year at and finished 3rd in the 2018 INMRC Pro Stock 165cc championship on the domestic front. In the 2019 season of ARRC, Senthil made his mark by winning 2 points in his debut race in the Sepang circuit.

Marking his third year in the championship, Rajiv said: "Every comes with a new learning. After riding in the Bend motorsport park in 2018, my entire focus this weekend will be to improve my riding style. With the full support of my IDEMITSU Racing team, I feel much more confident of my race-craft on this tricky track. I am striving for a Top 10 finish."

