DC cricketers unveil men's jewellery range

Delhi Capitals (DC) star cricketers - Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada -- on Wednesday unveiled the men's jewellery collection of Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery retail chain from India.
The cricketers unveiled the collection which features a signature collection of rings, bracelets, cufflinks, ear studs, chains and pendants in diamond, gold & silver.
Speaking on the occasion, Senco Gold & Diamonds' Executive Director Suvankar Sen said: "We are delighted to launch our new range of AHAM Collection which has been designed especially for the cosmopolitan man; urbane, dignified and grounded."
"I would also like to thank the star players of Delhi Capitals who have made the occasion special with their presence. I wish them good luck for the ongoing IPL tournament," he added.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
