JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Mamata 'sticker didi', hijacked central schemes: Modi

Delhi MP Udit Raj joins Congress, calls BJP anti-Dalit (3rd Lead)

Business Standard

DC cricketers unveil men's jewellery range

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals (DC) star cricketers - Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada -- on Wednesday unveiled the men's jewellery collection of Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery retail chain from India.

The cricketers unveiled the collection which features a signature collection of rings, bracelets, cufflinks, ear studs, chains and pendants in diamond, gold & silver.

Speaking on the occasion, Senco Gold & Diamonds' Executive Director Suvankar Sen said: "We are delighted to launch our new range of AHAM Collection which has been designed especially for the cosmopolitan man; urbane, dignified and grounded."

"I would also like to thank the star players of Delhi Capitals who have made the occasion special with their presence. I wish them good luck for the ongoing IPL tournament," he added.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 19:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU