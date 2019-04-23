Chola MS Insurance posts Rs 4,428 cr gross premium

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance gets ISO 31000:2018 certification
TI Financial clocks 64% rise standalone Q3 net at Rs 2.05 Cr
Chola MS renews Bancassurance partnership with IndusInd Bank
Merger of 3 PSU general insurers to be complete by FY'20
HDFC Life shares drop over 5% on stake sale announcement
-
Non-life insurer Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (Chola MS) on Tuesday said it closed last fiscal with a gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore.
In a statement issued here, the company said it had logged a gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore, registering a growth of eight per cent over the previous year's figures.
The company said, the combined ratio (ratio of incurred losses+expenses: earned premium) for the year under review was at 104.60 per cent and the profit before tax (before exceptional items) was Rs 314 crore.
"During the year we faced challenges including higher claims in crop/motor third party, impairment provisioning in a few investments and predatory pricing particularly in motor and crop lines of business," S.S. Gopalarathnam, Managing Director was quoted as saying in the statement.
--IANS
vj/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU