JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

SC orders Gujarat to rehabilitate Bilkis, pay Rs 50 lakh

Business Standard

Chola MS Insurance posts Rs 4,428 cr gross premium

IANS  |  Chennai 

Non-life insurer Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (Chola MS) on Tuesday said it closed last fiscal with a gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore.

In a statement issued here, the company said it had logged a gross premium of Rs 4,428 crore, registering a growth of eight per cent over the previous year's figures.

The company said, the combined ratio (ratio of incurred losses+expenses: earned premium) for the year under review was at 104.60 per cent and the profit before tax (before exceptional items) was Rs 314 crore.

"During the year we faced challenges including higher claims in crop/motor third party, impairment provisioning in a few investments and predatory pricing particularly in motor and crop lines of business," S.S. Gopalarathnam, Managing Director was quoted as saying in the statement.

--IANS

vj/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU