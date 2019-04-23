Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant Alto

Automobile Maruti India on Tuesday launched the all new with BSVI (Bharat Stage-IV emission norms) compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated.

The new has a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km per litre. It has been priced between Rs 293,689 and Rs 371,709.

"The customers of new will witness a change in price predominantly due to factors such as additional safety features, new technology and design and compliance to BSVI regulation," the company said in a statement.

"With these changes, the new becomes the first to be compliant with the contemporary safety and environment regulations."

Currently, the fuel type is only available in the region.

--IANS

rv/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)