Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant Alto

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday launched the all new Alto with BSVI (Bharat Stage-IV emission norms) compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated.
The new entry segment car has a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km per litre. It has been priced between Rs 293,689 and Rs 371,709.
"The customers of new Alto will witness a change in price predominantly due to factors such as additional safety features, new technology and design and compliance to BSVI regulation," the company said in a statement.
"With these changes, the new Alto becomes the first entry level segment car to be compliant with the contemporary safety and environment regulations."
Currently, the fuel type is only available in the Delhi region.
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
