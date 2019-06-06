Chopper case: HC stays order allowing Saxena to travel abroad

The has stayed a trial court order granting permission to accused-turned-approver and a Dubai-based to travel abroad for medical treatment till further orders in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

Justice stayed a trial court order dated June 1, which has allowed Saxena to go to the UK, and countries for medical treatment.

The order came on the (ED) plea challenging the trial court order. Representing ED, and told the court that investigation in the case is at a crucial stage and that he may flee from justice.

The also said that allowing Saxena to travel abroad may hamper the investigation.

The court has asked Saxena to file his response on the plea and listed the matter for June 10.

On March 25, a trial court had allowed Saxena to become an approver in the VVIP chopper deal case.

He was granted pardon after the investigating agency supported his application.

The security agencies had picked up Saxena from his residence on January 30 and sent him to the same night. He was granted bail on medical grounds later.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.

