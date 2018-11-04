Chris Hemsworth shares glimpses of his India trip

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is in to shoot thriller "Dhaka", has shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses on and off the sets.

The Avengers star, popular for his portrayal of Thor, shared three Stories showcasing tidbits from his diaries. He landed in last Sunday, but began shooting for the on Saturday.

On Day 1 of the shoot of "Dhaka", he took to the to his team as he was busy getting his make-up done.

"Day 1, we are in India," says as he pans the camera towards his Bobby Holland Hanton, and his make-up man and "other legends".

To introduce himself, says: "I'm Chris, I play dress ups for a living."

In another video snippet, he showcases his rugged get-up from a location where the shoot seems to be underway. Music plays on in the backdrop as looks upbeat and excited.

A third video takes the 'chocolate' literally. He shows off a "welcome package" from his hotel room.

"I've got to India... It's a welcome package... All edible, including my picture, hammer... Look at this, terrific," Hemsworth says as he bites into an edible chocolate picture frame with his Thor look, and into a chocolate version of Thor's iconic hammer.

Hemsworth is likely to also shoot in for "Dhaka", which is reportedly an action in which the plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

The script is written by and he is producing with his brother, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)