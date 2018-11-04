Jenna Dewan kisses new beau in public

Jenna Dewan, who earlier this year broke off her nine-year marriage with husband and Tatum, kissed her new beau, as people walked by on a sidewalk in

The pair was photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other, reported people.com.

They wore coordinated looks. While Dewan, 37, opted for light blue jeans and a black top, Kazee, 43, wore a light denim shirt and black pants. They flaunted black footwear -- Dewan was in heels and Kazee wore loafers.

A source told people.com earlier this week that Dewan and the Tony Award-winning have "been dating for a couple (of) months and she's really happy."

The insider said the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.

"Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious," the source said, adding that they have a lot in common.

There is news that is dating British Jessie J.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)