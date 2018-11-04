Jenna Dewan kisses new beau in public

Actress Jenna Dewan, who earlier this year broke off her nine-year marriage with husband and actor Channing Tatum, kissed her new beau, actor Steve Kazee as people walked by on a sidewalk in Palm Springs.
The pair was photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other, reported people.com.
They wore coordinated looks. While Dewan, 37, opted for light blue jeans and a black top, Kazee, 43, wore a light denim shirt and black pants. They flaunted black footwear -- Dewan was in heels and Kazee wore loafers.
A source told people.com earlier this week that Dewan and the Tony Award-winning actor have "been dating for a couple (of) months and she's really happy."
The insider said the two have been spending quality time together and are getting closer.
"Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious," the source said, adding that they have a lot in common.
There is news that Tatum is dating British singer Jessie J.
