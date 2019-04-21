Christians celebrate Easter across Kerala

Christians on Sunday celebrated in with most churches witnessing huge participation of devotees. The mass got over in most churches around 6 a.m., with priests offering a piece of cake and, at some places, a spoon of wine to the devotees.

The cake and wine symbolise conclusion of around six-week-long lent, which begins on and ends approximately six weeks later, before Sunday.

Lent is the period devoted to fasting, abstinence and penitence in commemoration of Jesus Christ's fasting in the wilderness.

After the mass, people rushed home for Easter breakfast, which includes appam (rice flour mixed with toddy), chicken stew, beef roast, besides steamed bananas, egg roast and cake. For some, duck makes an important non-vegetarian dish.

The Easter lunch also has a wide spread, with many preferring biryani or fried rice with a non-vegetarian dish, besides fish.

According to census, Christians account for 6.14 million (2.99 million males and 3.14 million females) of the 33.4 million population of

