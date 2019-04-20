Digvijaya files papers for Bhopal LS seat

Former Chief and senior on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat.

Singh, who left the residence of former Union Suresh Pachauri, went to the to file his papers. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Before filing his papers, Singh, along with his wife Amrita Singh, offered prayers at the here and then went to receive the blessings of Swami Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.

After filing his papers, Singh told the media that the word 'Hindutva' does not exist in his dictionary.

His remarks came after the word started to resonate in political circles after the nominated to contest from the parliamentary seat, for which polling will take place on May 12.

When asked about Thakur's candidature, he said: "Why do you use the word Hindutva? The word Hindutva is not in my dictionary."

