Digvijaya files papers for Bhopal LS seat

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
Singh, who left the residence of former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, went to the District Collector's Office to file his papers. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters.
Before filing his papers, Singh, along with his wife Amrita Singh, offered prayers at the Jharneshwar temple here and then went to receive the blessings of Swami Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.
After filing his papers, Singh told the media that the word 'Hindutva' does not exist in his dictionary.
His remarks came after the word started to resonate in political circles after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to contest from the Bhopal parliamentary seat, for which polling will take place on May 12.
When asked about Thakur's candidature, he said: "Why do you use the word Hindutva? The word Hindutva is not in my dictionary."
--IANS
hindi-mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
