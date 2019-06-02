CIL's output falls 1.1%, off-take 1.4% in May

(CIL) on Sunday said its production declined by 1.1 per cent to 46.59 million tonnes in May of the current financial year compared with 47.12 million tonnes in the year-ago month.

Its off-take too fell marginally by 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes in April 2019-20 against 52.81 million tonnes in the corresponding month of FY19.

and witnessed steep year-on-year production decline of 27.6 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, in May, which impacted miner's consolidated production.

The CIL produced 91.88 million tonnes coal in April-May of FY20, down marginally from 91.98 million tonnes in the same period of FY19.

The company registered a 0.6 per cent growth in fuel off-take at 104.44 million tonnes in the first two months of FY20 against 103.84 million tonnes in corresponding period of FY19, it said in a regulatory filing.

