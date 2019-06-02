CIL's output falls 1.1%, off-take 1.4% in May

-
ALSO READ
Coal India likely to buy back shares worth Rs 1,065 crore
CIL urges power producers to substitute imports with domestic coal
Coal India to buy back 0.72pc shares not exceeding Rs 1,050cr
NCL meets 100 MT of coal production target for FY19
Eastern Coalfields output at 33 MT during Apr-Dec FY19
-
Coal India (CIL) on Sunday said its production declined by 1.1 per cent to 46.59 million tonnes in May of the current financial year compared with 47.12 million tonnes in the year-ago month.
Its off-take too fell marginally by 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes in April 2019-20 against 52.81 million tonnes in the corresponding month of FY19.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd witnessed steep year-on-year production decline of 27.6 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, in May, which impacted miner's consolidated production.
The CIL produced 91.88 million tonnes coal in April-May of FY20, down marginally from 91.98 million tonnes in the same period of FY19.
The company registered a 0.6 per cent growth in fuel off-take at 104.44 million tonnes in the first two months of FY20 against 103.84 million tonnes in corresponding period of FY19, it said in a regulatory filing.
--IANS
bdc/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU