Climate-friendly diets are also healthier: Study

After examining the of what more than 16,000 Americans eat in a day, researchers have identified that more climate-friendly are also healthier, according to a study.

"People whose had a lower were eating less red meat and dairy -- which contribute to a larger share of and are high in saturated fat -- and consuming more healthy foods like poultry, whole grains and plant-based proteins," said from the in New Orleans.

For the study, published in of Clinical Nutrition, researchers built an extensive database of the related to the production of foods and linked it to a large federal survey that asked people what they ate over a 24-hour period.

They ranked by the amount of per 1,000 calories consumed and divided them into five equal groups.

Then they rated the nutritional value of foods consumed in each diet using the US Healthy Eating Index, a federal measure of diet quality, and compared the lowest to the highest-impact groups on this and other measures.

Americans in the lowest group ate a healthier diet, as measured by this index. However, these diets also contained more of some low-emission items that aren't healthy, namely added sugars and refined grains.

They also had lower amounts of important nutrients -- such as iron, calcium, and vitamin D -- likely because of the lower intakes of meat and dairy.

According to the researcher, overall, diets in the lowest impact group were healthier, but not on all measures. This is because diets are complex with many ingredients that each influence nutritional quality and environmental impacts.

Diets in the highest impact group accounted for five times the emissions of those in the lowest impact group. The highest impact diets had greater quantities of meat (beef, veal, pork and game), dairy and solid fats per 1000 calories than the low-impact diets.

"We can have both. We can have healthier diets and reduce our food-related emissions. And it doesn't require the extreme of eliminating foods entirely," Rose said.

"For example, if we reduce the amount of red meat in our diets, and replace it with other protein foods such as chicken, eggs, or beans, we could reduce our carbon footprint and improve our health at the same time."

