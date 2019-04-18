Close to 400 booths in Karnataka's 1st phase of polling staffed by women

Close to 400 of the 30,164 polling stations in the 14 seats in where voting was held on Thursday were staffed exclusively by women, an said on Thursday.

"The 393 'sakhi' (women's) booths were staffed by 10 women, including 4 polling personnel, 3 assistants and 3 constables, with two outside and one inside the booth," Chief Electoral Officer told IANS here.

The maximum number of sakhi booths - 130 - were in Bangalore's 3 parliamentary seats, followed by 46 in Rural, 45 in Udupi-Chikamagalur, 34 in Mysore, 30 in Chikkaballapur, 28 in Mandya, 22 in Tumkur, 20 in Dakshina Kannada, 14 in Hassan and 12 each in Chitradurga and Kolar.

"The objective of all-women's booths is to empower them and demonstrate their capability to conduct free and fair polling as in the case of men," said Kumar.

Both men and women are allowed to vote in the all-women's booths.

"The response has been good and the voter turnout picked up as the day progressed. Many voters were curious to know how we manage the exercise," a woman presiding told IANS from a booth in the city's western suburb under North.

Many voters were unaware of the pink booths till they stepped inside them and saw the staff were all women.

Of the 600 sakhi booths across the state, polling in the remaining 297 will be conducted in the second phase in 14 seats across western and northern regions of the state on April 23.

The vote count, as in the rest of the country, will be on May 23.

--IANS

fb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)