Dadra & Nagar Haveli's record below par on most issues

Performance of the Dadra & Administration has been below average on most of voter concerns, like employment, roads and healthcare, according to the (ADR) report.

The election watchdog's "Dadra & Survey 2018", released on Thursday, said the government also performed "poorly" in providing remunerative price for crops, public transport and in tackling water pollution. The survey was conducted between October and December 2018.

Across the Union Territory, major voter concerns were employment opportunities (64.67 per cent), (56.53 per cent) and better roads (41.78 per cent), according to the survey.

In rural areas, the top priorities were employment (60 per cent), subsidy for seeds and fertilisers (58 per cent) and (57 per cent). The government performed below average on all these counts, it said.

Employment opportunities (70 per cent), facilities (56 per cent) and public transport (51 per cent) continued to be the major concerns for the urban voters, but the could offer little on these fronts.

