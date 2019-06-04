Javadekar launches #SelfiewithSapling campaign

-
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched the #SelfiewithSapling campaign as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, urging people to plant a sapling and post a selfie with it on the social media.
The Minister said that he would mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday by planting saplings with cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff in the Paryavaran Bhawan premises in New Delhi.
Insisting that environment protection had to be a people's movement, Javadekar said, 'Jan Bhagidari' was integral to tackling environmental issues.
