JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Shah asks Giriraj Singh to avoid unnecessary statements

Meghalaya's economy needs to grow: 15th Finance Commission

Business Standard

Javadekar launches #SelfiewithSapling campaign

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched the #SelfiewithSapling campaign as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, urging people to plant a sapling and post a selfie with it on the social media.

The Minister said that he would mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday by planting saplings with cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff in the Paryavaran Bhawan premises in New Delhi.

Insisting that environment protection had to be a people's movement, Javadekar said, 'Jan Bhagidari' was integral to tackling environmental issues.

--IANS

spk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU