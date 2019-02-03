Minimum temperature rises above freezing point in Srinagar

The minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in on Sunday after nearly two months, with officials forecasting dry in and during the next 72 hours.

"The minimum temperature in today was 1.2 degrees Celsius as it rose above the freezing point after nearly two months," the office said.

"Weather will generally remain dry in the state during the next 72 hours after which another spell of rain and snow is likely to occur."

The minimum temperature was minus 9.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 7.0 in Gulmarg on Sunday.

Leh town of region recorded a minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, while Kargil was minus 16.4 and Drass minus 22.0, as the minimum temperature.

city had 6.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 3.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)