Congress complains to EC against Modi's remarks on Rahul

The on Friday moved the alleging brazen violation of Model Code of Conduct by by his remarks pertaining to candidature of from Wayanad in

In its petition, the sought urgent and necessary intervention by the poll panel over Modi's remarks made at a rally in Wardha.

The party also complained to the poll panel against "grave and corrupt practices" by senior BJP leaders in

In another petition, the party sought "posting/transfer" of of police and review of other officials in Gujarat. It also called for monitoring of polling booths in all constituencies, particularly in tribal areas.

Talking to reporters after meeting EC officials, said the party had made fourth request for urgent and necessary intervention by the poll panel over Modi's remarks.

The party's complaint said that had made "hateful and divisive" comments at an election rally at Wardha on April 1 and sought to target "in language tailored specifically to create discord between two different religious communities".

The party said stated that Congress had insulted Hindus and people have decided to punish the party in the election.

"Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," the complaint quoted Modi as stating.

The party said Modi had also stated that Congress used the term "Hindu terror". The complaint said that Modi and BJP have for five years "fostered an atmosphere of communal tension for petty political gains".

"The must act now and decisively to ensure that this is checked. The should be held accountable if nothing else to his own standard. The knows, but doesn't seem to care, that this is a direct violation of Section 123 (3A) of Representation of People Act, 1951," the Congress said.

The party said the commission had not intervened in the three past complaints of the party. "As a result, the PM's violations grow ever more brazen," the party said.

The party said that only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero-tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices is "disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India".

"We hope that the ECI treats this situation with the gravity it deserves. This is not a candidate who will be silenced by a simple censure. The integrity of our elections which are the bedrock of our democracy is at stake. We hope that the ECI appreciates the seriousness and on this occasion, intervenes decisively," the party said.

In its petition pertaining to Arunachal Pradesh, the party alleged "cash-for-votes" conspiracy and sought immediate disqualification or barring of Pema Khandu, his deputy and

It alleged that Rs 1.8 crore were recovered from a convoy of three leaders in a midnight raid.

In another petition, the party said that Deven Bharti, of Police has been posted in for nearly four years and has not been transferred till date in violation of the poll panel's guidelines.

--IANS

ps/vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)