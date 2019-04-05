Congress moves Election Commission against Amit Shah

The on Friday moved the (EC) alleging wilful non-disclosure of liabilities by and sought his disqualification from contesting the elections from

The party also demanded action against Shah for filing a "false affidavit."

In its complaint, the said that Shah has "once again filed a false affidavit with two glaring omissions."

"First, with regard to a plot in and second, with regard to loans taken from a commercial by his son for which he is the guarantor," the said in its complaint.

Citing reports, the party said that Shah has "undervalued the property which as per the government guidelines is valued at (at least) Rs 66.5 lakh but Mr. has declared its value at Rs 25 lakh".

The Congress said that before filing his nomination for the polls, Shah had already mortgaged two of his properties (in 2016) to (one of Gujarat's largest cooperative banks) for his son Jay Shah's business venture Kusum Finserve.

"The properties were mortgaged in lieu of a large and substantial loan of Rs 25 crore extended by the to his son's company. It is therefore a fact that the properties are mortgaged to and hence constitute a liability that should have been declared," the complaint said.

The party alleged that the omission of liabilities was "deliberate and not inadvertent."

"The of India must take immediate note of this and initiate appropriate proceedings to disqualify from contesting the upcoming elections. Further, the ECI must initiate proceedings against Amit Shah for the filing of a false affidavit," the Congress said in its complaint.

