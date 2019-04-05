I may be arrested in a day or two: Andhra CM

Alleging that is harassing him, Minister on Friday voiced the apprehension that he may be arrested.

"They may also arrest me tomorrow or day after. Let them do. I will go to jail but I will not be cowed," the (TDP) told an election rally here on Friday night.

Hours after income tax officials raided the residence of his and member C. M. Ramesh in district, alleged that Modi was misusing central agencies to target the TDP leaders including the party candidates.

Earlier, condemning the series of raids on party leaders, along with his supporters staged a sit-in at in He said Modi was isolating him for raising his voice against the injustice meted out to the state.

Addressing the rally at Visakhapatnam, Naidu said Modi was insulting the democracy by using Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and now the against the opposition.

Naidu reacted strongly to the of India shunting out Secretary He said the poll panel was acting at the behest of Modi.

"The first transferred a collector, then shunted out three IPS officials including Today they removed the without giving any reason. It can't act in whatever way it likes. It should function in an impartial manner," he said.

Alleging that the transfers were aimed at helping (YSRCP), Naidu reiterated that Modi, Telangana and YSRCP chief hatched a conspiracy against TDP.

Naidu said the Election Commission failed to act on the complaints against YSRCP that they misused Form 7 to delete seven lakh votes.

"I have seen many election commissions in my 40-year-long political career. There is a room for manipulating EVMs and 22 parties demanded counting of 50 percent slips in VVPATs but the Election Commission said this is not possible. The Commission which failed to do this transferred CS, DG, SPs to help YSRCP," he said.

Naidu was speaking hours after the Election Commission shunted out Punetha for allegedly defying its order to transfer three top police officials.

The poll panel has appointed L.V. Subrahmanyam, an (IAS) of 1983 batch, as the new Chief Secretary.

Elections to 175-member state Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)