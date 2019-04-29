UK charity to help tech giants curb self-harm content

In an effort to limit harmful online content, Google, and will work with the experts from British non-profit organisation Samaritans, as part of a new government-backed project.

Founded in 1953, aim to provide emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the UK and

The new scheme forms part of a concerted cross-government effort to rein in the companies, amid growing concern over the prevalence of across areas including terrorism, child abuse, self-harm and suicide, reported on Sunday.

UK's Health is set to officially announce the initiative later on Monday.

Aiming to make the UK safest place to be online, a new White Paper prepared by the ministers proposed to create a new independent watchdog and legislate for a statutory duty of care for firms that could see senior executives held personally liable.

"This partnership marks a collective commitment to learn more about the issues, build knowledge through research and insights from users, and implement changes that can ultimately save lives," Ruth Sutherland, the of the Samaritans, was quoted as saying.

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app started working on restricting on self-harm and suicide content after the platform was accused of playing a catalyst in the suicide case of British teenager who took her life in 2017.

