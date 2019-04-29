OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers edition goes on sale

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced the first online sale of F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers limited edition smartphone from May 1.
Specially manufactured for Marvel fans, the limited edition Rs 27,990 device will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. on May 1, followed by the offline sale on May 4, the company said in a statement.
Equipped with the Captain America-themed case, the device comes in Space Blue colour variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
"The Avengers franchise and its superheroes have won millions of hearts and this partnership brings alive a similar proposition of OPPO as one of the most loved smartphone brands in the country," said Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India and President OPPO South Asia.
Based on Android 9.0, OPPO brings the Colour OS 6.0 operating System to create a smarter interactive experience for users. The device has 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 technology.
The smartphone is equipped with 48MP+5MP dual rear camera and 16MP front camera.
