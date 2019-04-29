OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers edition goes on sale

Chinese maker on Monday announced the first of F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers limited edition from May 1.

Specially manufactured for Marvel fans, the limited edition Rs 27,990 device will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. on May 1, followed by the offline sale on May 4, the company said in a statement.

Equipped with the America-themed case, the device comes in Space Blue colour variant with 6GB and 128GB ROM.

"The Avengers franchise and its superheroes have won millions of hearts and this partnership brings alive a similar proposition of as one of the most loved brands in the country," said Charles Wong, India and OPPO

Based on 9.0, OPPO brings the Colour OS 6.0 to create a smarter interactive experience for users. The device has 4000mAh battery with charge

The smartphone is equipped with 48MP+5MP dual rear camera and 16MP front camera.

