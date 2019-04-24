Congress government cried in face of Pakistan's terrorism: Modi

on Wednesday accused the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of "crying" in the face of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and claimed that his government was the first to show the might of killing terrorists by entering their homes.

"The government, of which 'didi' ( Mamata Banerjee) was a part, used to cry in the face of Pakistan's terrorism. The government of this 'chowkidar' is the first to kill terrorists by entering their homes," Modi said at an election rally in Illambazar in district.

Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, Modi said many of the opposition leaders, whose parties were contesting only a handful of Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls, were hoping to become the next Prime Minister, but none of them had the guts to fight and obliterate terrorism from the country.

"The opposition parties live and die for their They abuse nationalism. Their only aim and policy is to defame Modi and appease their 'Didi' raised questions on the surgical strike. After the Balakot air strike, these people asked for evidence of our men's success.

"The names of so many leaders have come up. Even those whose parties are contesting in 20, 25 or 40 seats are claiming that they would become the They are all decked up. But tell me, who can fight and obliterate terrorism from India," Modi asked the crowd which shouted his name in reply.

"You are partly correct. It is your vote that can finish terrorism. It is your vote that will strengthen the 'chowkidar' who in turn will fulfil your dreams," Modi said.

--IANS

mgr/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)