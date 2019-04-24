S. Korea, Russia to hold talks coinciding with Kim-Putin summit

South announced on Wednesday that it would hold high-level security consultations with on the same day when North Korean leader is scheduled to hold a summit with Russian

Chung Eui-yong, the of South Korea's National Security Office, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, of the of the Russian Federation, in on Thursday, said deputy presidential in a press conference.

The senior Russian official, whose agenda or itinerary has not been revealed, will also pay a courtesy call on South Korean Moon Jae-in, reported.

The did not offer any details about the content of the meetings although it is believed that Patrushev, who is very close to the Russian President, will inform about the agenda scheduled for the summit between Kim and Putin.

The North Korean leader and the Russian will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Kim Jong-un's armoured train crossed into on Wednesday on its way to the city of Vladivostok, located 300 km from the border between the two countries, where his summit with Putin will reportedly be held, according to Yonahp.

The Kim-Putin talks are expected to focus not only on Pyongyang's denuclearization but also on possible economic cooperation projects that could help North cope with strict UN sanctions imposed on the regime for its nuclear programme.

The meeting is seen as an opportunity for Kim to drum up greater support from Putin to his proposal for gradual denuclearization, an offer that rejected at a February summit in Hanoi,

