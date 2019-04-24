Trinamool nominee actress Nusrat shows Rs 2.9 cr assets

-
ALSO READ
Trinamool candidate Nusrat Jahan files nomination
2 held for obscene posts about Trinamool candidate
Trinamool's Nusrat mingles with supporters, sings (Dangal 2019)
Nusrat, Mimi the social media rage after LS nominations
Nusrat, Mimi the social media rage after LS nominations (Repeating For All Needing)
-
Famed Bengali film actress and the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, has declared assets worth over Rs 2.90 crore.
Her movable assets are worth over Rs 90.88 lakh, which include Rs 5 lakh cash in hand, bank deposits of more than Rs 29.88 lakh, Alchemist bonds worth Rs one lakh, insurance investment worth Rs 2.5 lakh and professional fees receivable of Rs 5 lakh.
As part of her movable assets, she possesses 450 gm of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh, besides two luxury cars, one of which she bought in 2016.
28-year-old actress has shown over Rs 25.67 lakh of total income in her income tax return for the financial year 2017-18.
Jahan also declared a self acquired residential flat valued at Rs 2 crore in Kolkata, which she had bought during the financial year 2016-17.
As per her affidavit, she has total liabilities of over Rs 1.68 crore in the way of home and car loans.
She has declared that there is no criminal case pending against her and has not been convicted for any criminal offence.
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool nominated the young actress for the Basirhat seat, instead of the party's sitting MP Idris Ali.
--IANS
bdc/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU