Congress leaders look tense as CWC meet ends

The leaders, who participated in the CWC meeting on Saturday to discuss the party's abysmal showing in the just concluded elections, wore grim look when they came out as the meeting ended.

As the top decision-making body met at the party headquarters on 24 Akbar Road, many speculations flew across the media including one of offering to resign.

Four hours after the party went into a huddle to chalk out a future path after facing the drubbing just days back when poll results showed returning to power with a thumping majority, none of the 23 members of the Working Committee spoke to the media.

Rahul Gandhi, his left the office imediately after the meeting concluded.

Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora and former Delhi refused to share any details of the meeting.

said "no comment" on the issue.

However, their faces wore tensed look after they came out of the meeting. A press conference was expected later.

Earlier in the day,reports of Congress offering his resignation flashed across the media, even as the meeting was in progress, within minutes clarified that there was no truth in the matter, and it was incorrect.

Sending out a message to the media waiting outside the party headquarters, Surjewala said the reports of Gandhi offering to quit are incorrect.

