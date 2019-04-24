Punjab Congress warns Ministers, MLAs over LS battle

Ministers and legislators of the ruling in have been warned by the party that they will face action if they do not ensure the victory of candidates in the elections in their constituencies.

"Incumbent Ministers in who do not succeed in ensuring a victory for the Congress, specially from the constituencies they represent, will be dropped from the cabinet. In the case of MLAs, it has been decided that those who fail to perform in their constituencies will not be considered for ticket in the next Assembly elections," a diktat from the Congress high command to the Congress leaders said.

"The Congress has decided to push the bar of performance for its leaders by fixing the responsibility for the victory of the candidates in on the Ministers and MLAs of the ruling party," announced on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken by the Congress high command, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, to accelerate the momentum for achieving the party's 'Mission-13' in the ongoing elections, said.

The party has also made the criteria for allotment of chairmanships of various board and corporation under the more stringent.

"The Congress has decided that such chairmanships will be allotted on the basis of the performance of individuals in the ongoing polls. Performance and not seniority will be the criteria determining their eligibility for boards and corporations," said, toughening the stand on this issue.

"The objective behind these decisions is to promote a performance-based culture in the party. Rahul was in favour of rewarding those party leaders and workers who make a difference on the ground," Amarinder Singh said, adding that the Congress wanted to bridge the gap between the people and the party through its elected representatives.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab go to polls on May 19.

--IANS

js/mr

