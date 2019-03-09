'Cong will implement minimum income gurantee scheme if voted

Saturday said the party would implement the minimum income guarantee scheme and deposit money in of all the poor in the country if voted to power after the polls.

"We have taken a decision that party will give Guaranteed minimum income to every poor person in

After the 2019 polls, the will fix minimum income. It will not be below any of the income levels (Below Poverty Line) of people," he said.

People will get money under the scheme if their income was less than the Minimum Income (fixed), irrespective of whoever they are, whichever state they lived in or religion they followed and whatever language they spoke, he said.

"We will not leave even a single person. We will search for people whose income is less than the Minimum Income, we will deposit money in their accounts, the said.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting of Congress functionaries where he kick started the partys campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Continuing his tirade against Narendra Modi, he alleged that Modi was creating two Indias - one in which only the rich benefited and the other in which farmers seeking loan waiver are let down.

"The congress party will not let this happen," he said



Referring to the Doklam issue, he alleged that the Prime Minister hosted the Chinese in at a time when that nation's army intruded into Doklam.

"On the one hand entered into Doklam and on the other hand, this patriot (Modi) was sipping tea with the Chinese President," he said



On the women's reservation bill, Gandhi said Congress would ensure its passage in the and Rajya Sabha and the state legislaturesAttacking Telangana Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Gandhi said Modi is aware of his 'corrupt activities' and was 'remote controlling' him.

