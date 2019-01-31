Congress leads in Ramgarh assembly seat

Congress is leading in the Ramgarh assembly seat with a margin of 15,794 votes on Thursday after counting of 12 rounds out of 20 ended, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.
Shazia Zuber has got 57,216 votes till now, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 41,422.
BSP's Jagat Singh, son of veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh, stands third with 12,618 votes.
"Congress has build its credibility amongst voters by fulfilling all its promises made the manifesto.
"People in the state are fed up of polarisation orchestrated by the BJP. Hence they are opting for Congress. This broad margin speaks that story," senior Congress leader Suresh Chaudhary told IANS.
None of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members could be contacted as either their cell phones were switched off, or they did not take the call.
Counting is being held at Babu Shobharam Government Arts College here, said Ramgarh Returning Officer Pankaj Sharma
The election on this seat was scheduled on December 7 along with the rest of the Rajasthan Assembly polls but was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh died due to cardiac arrest.
Eventually, polling was held on January 28 with a high voter turnout.
There are 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest remains triangular between Congress, BJP and BSP.
The Congress aims to win the seat to hit a century in the 200-member House.
--IANS
arc/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU