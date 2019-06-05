Congress looking into reasons for defeat: Pilot

on Wednesday said the is studying reasons for its defeat in by conducting surveys at booth levels.

Speaking to media in Pradesh Committee office, he said, "We have asked for reports from around 50,000 booths in the state to know how many votes we got and what led to the party candidates' defeat. After collecting data from booth level, we will conduct surveys," he added.

Pilot said got fewer votes across the country much against the party's expectations. "We need to find out reasons from the very base level. We will soon bring out a roadmap after evaluating all these reasons. Civic elections are coming up in the state and we have started making preparations," he said.

Two by-elections are due in the state -- in Nagaur and Mandawa -- as two MLAs, and Narendra Kumar, resigned on Tuesday after being elected as MPs.

