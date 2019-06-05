PM greets people on Eid in both Urdu, English

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitr both in English as well as in Urdu, in an move seen to reach out to the Muslim community.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish people Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
He posted wishes with his photograph on his Twitter account @narendramodi.
"May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness," he tweeted in English.
The tweet in Urdu read: "Eid-ul-Fitr ke parmusarrat mauqe par mubarakbaad. Khuda kare ke yeh khususi din, hamare mashre mein ham-aahang, rahm-dili aur aman ke jazbat ko farogh de. Har kas-o-nakas ki zindagi musarraton se hamkinar ho."
