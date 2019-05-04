Congress lying on surgical strikes: Gen V.K. Singh

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Army chief General V.K. Singh on Saturday said the Congress was lying about surgical strikes and demanded clarification on operations carried out during his tenure as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

"The Congress has the habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'so called surgical strike' are you attributing to during my tenure as the COAS. I am sure you must have hired some Coupta (in a jibe at journalist Shekhar Gupta) to invent another story," he tweeted.

General Singh had served as the Army chief from 2010 to 2012.

The Congress had recently said six surgical strikes were carried out during the United Progressive Alliance's tenure.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, while giving the sequence of operations, had said on August 30 and September 1, 2011 surgical strikes were carried out in the Sharda Sector in the Neelum River Valley in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Sat, May 04 2019. 17:16 IST

