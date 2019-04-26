Congress MLC attacked during TV debate

-
ALSO READ
Battleground UP: Fragmented opposition gives BJP an edge (IANS Special)
BJP will return to power at Centre if it takes its allies along: Rajbhar
Will withdraw support if reservation demand not met: SBSP issues ultimatum to BJP on 10% EWS quota
Hanuman was Muslim, says BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab
BJP's UP allies to boycott Modi's events
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attacked Congress MLC Deepak Singh on a live debate on a TV news channel in Uttar Pradesh here.
The incident occurred late on Thursday when the Congress MLC was replying to a question and the BJP leaders objected. The two sides got into a scuffle. The matter was resolved after intervention by others.
Deepak Singh told this correspondent on Friday that he had not lodged an FIR and the other side had also not lodged any complaint.
"It was unfortunate because the BJP leaders are getting increasingly intolerant. They were all local leaders," he said.
--IANS
amita/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU