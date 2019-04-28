Congress promises to address sealing, GST in Delhi

J.P. Agarwal, the candidate from Lok Sabha constituency, here on Sunday, promised to address the sealing and the (GST) issues troubling traders.

"The BJP's decision of sealing, demonetisation and the GST have drastically affected traders," he said. Demonetisation and the GST dented small and medium traders and many people died in the serpentine queues to exchange currency during demonetisation, he added.

Taking a jibe on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "acche din" election slogan, Agarwal said people of were still waiting for the promises to be fulfilled. "They (the BJP leaders) have no moral grounds to ask for votes. First, they should fulfil the promises made to 1.25 billion people in 2014, then come up with new slogans," he said

Agarwal, a four-time MP, slammed Chief Minister for failing to take satisfactory action to protect the livelihood of traders.

On sealing, Agarwal said during a similar crisis in 2006 the government came out with solution within a fortnight, and added the and the BJP were just mute spectators during the recent crisis.

He also targeted for politicising the security personnel's death.

