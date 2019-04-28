As many as 72 constituencies across nine states will go to the polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections.

Polling will also take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency, which is witnessing a three-phase vote.

The electorate will decide the political fortunes of 961 candidates in this phase.

Some of the key constituencies going to polls on Monday are:

Begusarai (Bihar)

Key contestants: Giriraj Singh (BJP), (CPI), Tanveer Hasan (RJD)

Main issues and factors: A Left stronghold, Begusarai was once known as Leningrad of Today the battle for Begusarai is being watched with curiosity. Kanhaiya Kumar, accused of sedition for allegedly doing nothing to prevent the raising of anti- slogans on the campus, is a CPI candidate against Union and BJP nominee Giriraj Singh. Singh has been shifted from Nawada to Begusarai and is banking on his party's "nationalism" chorus. Kumar has got support from some Bollywood stars. The caste and community loyalities are likely to be major factors.

Darbhanga (Bihar)

Key contestants: Gopalji Thakur (BJP), (RJD)

Main issues and factors: BJP deserter and cricketer-turned-politician is the outgoing from Darbhanga. The wanted to field Azad from the seat again, but the RJD refused to part with it. Siddiqui, a seasoned RJD leader, has raised some campaign fund through crowd funding. Caste equations will matter the most, though people are also talking about unemployment and inadequate transport facilities.

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh)

Key contestants: Nakul Nath (Congress), (BJP)

Main issues and factors: Chhindwara is a prestige battle for who has fielded his son from the seat after winning it nine times. Nath senior won the seat even at the peak of the Modi wave when the BJP swept the state in the 2014 elections. Nath junior is now promising faster development. Though Kavreti has been raising lack of facilities in rural areas as well as income tax raids on Kamal Nath's aides, the odds seem to be stacked against the BJP.

Maval (Maharashtra)

Key contestants: Parth Pawar (NCP), Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena)

Main issues and factors: In the much-watched electoral debut of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar, the NCP has boosted its prospects with a tie-up with the (WPP). But Shrirang Barne, sitting MP, has a stronger grassroots connect. The won the seat in 2009 too. While Parth is reminding people of work done by NCP leaders, Barne says he has no understanding of local issues.

North Central (Maharashtra)

Key contestants: Poonam Mahajan (BJP), (Congress)

Main issues and factors: Mahajan and Dutt are pitted against each other once again, after their 2014 face-off, which Mahajan won by over 1.85 lakh votes. Dutt is the daughter of late and a former MP, while Mahajan is the daughter of late The BJP has made inroads into the constituency, earlier considered safe for the Mahajan has been talking about her work in the area as well as achievements of the

North (Maharashtra)

Key contestants: (BJP), (Congress)

Main issues and factors: Shetty won North by over 4 lakh votes in the 2014 elections and it was not easy for the to find a suitable candidate. But and debutante Matondkar has energised the Congress campaign with her easy accessibility. The seat has sizeable population of Gujaratis, and the caste and community loyalities will play a part on the polling day. Shettty has also been talking of his work in the constituency and his connect with voters.

Kendrapara (Odisha)

Key contestants: (BJP), (BJD), Dharanidhar Nayak (Congress)

Main issues and factors: It's a prestige battle between former Panda and Mohanty. Panda who quit the BJD to join the BJP is fighting to retain the seat in the face of a strong push from his erstwhile party, which has fielded Mohanty. Kendrapara has been a BJD bastion, where the BJP's performance was not so impressive in the last two polls.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

Key contestants: (Congress), Shekhawat (BJP)

Main factors and issues: Another prestige battle between Vaibhav Gehlot, son of and Union Minister Shekhawat. who won the seat five times since 1980 is going all out to ensure a successful political debut of his son. But Shekhawat has a strong community hold and won by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in 2014.

Barmer (Rajasthan)

Key contestant: (Congress), Kailash Choudhry (BJP)

Main issues and factors: In 2014, the BJP denied ticket to its senior leader and his son contested as Independent and lost to BJP's Manvendra lost last year's Assembly polls to former Minister He is now keen to settle scores with the BJP, which has fielded Kailash Choudhry. Caste loyalities are a factor in Barmer, as is nationalism given the border town's location.

Jhalawar-Baran (Rajasthan)

Key contestants: (BJP), (Congress)

Main issues and factors: Former Vasundhara Raje's son is in the fray again from the seat, which his mother won five times. The Congress has fielded former Though the constituency has made news for cases of suicides, Singh is highlighting development and nationalism in his campaign.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)

Key contestants: (BJP), (Congress), (SP)

Main issues and factors: While BJP's is aiming for another term, Congress candidate and former MP is banking on her goodwill and work in the area. Congress is also hoping to benefit from Vadra's campaign in the constituency.

city (Uttar Pradesh)

Key contestants: (Congress), (BJP), (SP)

Main issues and factors: Denying a ticket to sitting MP Murli Manohar Joshi, the BJP opted for Satyadev Pachauri, a minister in the The Congress has fielded former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, known for his approachable image. Congress leaders and have campaigned for him.

Bahrampur (West Bengal)

Key contestants: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Apurba Sarkar (TMC), (BJP)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is seeking his fifth term in Parliament and other than fielding his protege Apurba Sarkar (earlier with the Congress) against him, has put in all her might to ensure that he does not succeed.

(West Bengal)

Key contestants: Babul Supriyo (BJP), (TMC), (CPI-M)

The contest in is getting attention for the famous faces Babul Supriyo (BJP) and (TMC) in the fray. The TMC is leaving no stone unturned to wrest Asansol, a seat that the BJP won on its own in 2014 (in Darjeeling, it got support of groups such as GJM). Parts of the constituency, which borders Jharkhand, have been bastions of the Left, but the BJP has made deep inroads. The constituency has seen rallies by both and Trinamool Congress chief

