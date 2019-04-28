AAP raising statehood issue to hide failures: BJP

here on Sunday slammed over full statehood demand, saying he was raising the issue to hide his failures.

"For the development of Delhi, full statehood has never been a hindrance. The issue of full statehood is being raised by before elections just to hide his failures," Goel said addressing the media at BJP's unit office.

Hitting out at the (AAP) national convenor, Goel said earlier was never in support of full statehood. "Now, he wants full statehood. Earlier, he tried all means to dent the cause," he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of being blinded by power, he said instead of taking everyone into confidence, the abused all the opponents. Goel appealed people to vote for the BJP to free the city from Kejriwal's clutches.

Polling for all the seven seats in the national capital is scheduled in the sixth phase on May 12.

The BJP, which won all seven seats in 2014, is faced with triangular contests in the city after the Congress-AAP alliance talks failed.

