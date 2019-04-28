Maken campaigns among government employees, traders

and who is contesting from the seat on Sunday held meetings with government employees, traders and civic body employees as part of his voter outreach programme.

Interacting with the government employees in Aram Bagh area of the constituency, Maken, who is contesting against BJP's and AAP's Brijesh Goyal, asked them if they wanted a who does not raise their issues in the Parliament or a person like who always raised their voice in Parliament and outside it.

He said he was instrumental in appointment and implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission which was beyond doubt most beneficial for them.

Interacting with the Municipal Council employees in Sarojini Nagar, Maken accused the of being against government employees, borne out by the fact that even after five years, the Seventh Pay Commission has not been implemented for NDMC employees.

He pointed out that NDMC was among the richest municipal bodies in and it was shameful indeed that it did not look after its employees.

Maken said they have choice between the who did not have the interest in understanding their issues or a person like him who has always stood by them through thick and thin. He assured the NDMC employees that if they give him another chance, he would continue to fight for justice for them.

Interacting with the traders community in Karol Bagh, he promised to stop the sealing within one month of the coming to power.

He also reminded the traders when the MCD, on the Supreme Court's orders, came to execute sealing in the Karol Bagh, the government took immediate steps in stopping the sealing and promised to do it again.

Maken claimed that sealing reflected the "anti-business" and "anti-trader" mindset of the "They have killed opportunities of employment by their faulty The unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. They have destroyed businesses through ill-thought-out GST and demonetisation policy," he added.

Polling for all the seven seats in the national capital is scheduled in the sixth phase of polling on May 12.

The BJP, which won all seven seats in 2014, is faced with triangular contests in the city after talks failed on an alliance between Congress and the

