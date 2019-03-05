Congress rules out alliance with AAP

Putting to rest all speculation, the Congress on Tuesday ruled out aligning with Delhis ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha elections.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Delhi Congress unit led by its chief Sheila Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.
"The Congress unanimously has taken a decision that there will be no alliance with AAP. The decision was taken in Rahul Gandhi's presence and it is final," said Dikshit.
The AAP on March 2 declared candidates for six of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, claiming that the Congress has already said a "no" to the alliance.
While the Delhi unit was firm on not tying-up the AAP from the beginning, the central leadership had been exploring the possibility of an understanding harping on the need for all opposition parties to put up a united front against the BJP.
--IANS
and/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU