Congress rules out alliance with AAP

Putting to rest all speculation, the on Tuesday ruled out aligning with Delhis ruling (AAP) for the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of unit led by its chief and at his residence here.

"The Congress unanimously has taken a decision that there will be no alliance with The decision was taken in Rahul Gandhi's presence and it is final," said Dikshit.

The on March 2 declared candidates for six of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, claiming that the Congress has already said a "no" to the alliance.

While the unit was firm on not tying-up the from the beginning, the central leadership had been exploring the possibility of an understanding harping on the need for all opposition parties to put up a united front against the BJP.

