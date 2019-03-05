BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy will not contest elections

Senior (BJD) on Tuesday said he will not contest in the coming elections.

"I am not going to stay in any political party. I am returning to my old profession of journalism," said Satpathy.

"Since Biju Patnaik had brought me to politics, I announce not to contest elections on his birth anniversary today," he added.

Satpathy had sought time to meet and BJD president to apprise him about his decision.

Satpathy, who represents the constituency, was re-elected for the fourth time in 2014. He is the son of former

He also the owner and of the Odia and English daily Orissa Post.

