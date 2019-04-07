Congress rules out alliance with AAP in Haryana, Punjab

The Congress on Sunday ruled out alliance with Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana and Punjab and said that it was yet to reach a decision on forming an alliance with AAP in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"There is no alliance talk with AAP or any other party either in Haryana or in Punjab. We will soon announce our candidates for the two states," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.
Surjewala also said the Congress has not yet reached a decision on forging an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.
The AAP had said that it will enter into an alliance with the Congress in Delhi only if the latter agreed for the same in Haryana and backed its demand for full statehood to Delhi.
These two conditions were decided on Saturday at a meeting between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday discussed the issue with senior party leaders, including Delhi Congress President and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
